Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong winds, warmer-than-average temps and flooding

BILLINGS — Tuesday will be another windy day across the area with the strongest gusts along the western foothills where a High Wind Watch is in effect. Gusts between 55-70 mph will be possible from Livingston to Nye while areas from Big Timber to Harlowton could feel gusts between 55-65 mph. This will make for hazardous travel conditions along portions of I-90 and US-191. Gusts between 20-40 mph will be possible across the rest of the area.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday keeping a chance of snow in the forecast for the Beartooths, Absarokas and Crazies through Wednesday. Light to moderate snow is expected with 2-5" possible. Light rain and freezing rain (eastern counties) will be possible Tuesday before high pressure brings dry conditions in for several days.

Daytime temperatures may be a bit cooler than Monday behind the front but still stay above average for most with highs mainly in the 40s.

Breezy to not-as-windy conditions are possible on Wednesday ahead of a return of stronger gusts across the western foothills beginning Thursday morning and lasting through Friday. Livingston to Nye could feel gusts over 60 mph during this period.

Dry weather and warmer-than-average highs (40s and 50s) and lows (20s and 30s) stay put through the weekend. With snowmelt runoff on frozen ground and ice jams, flood-prone areas should stay on alert and take precautions to protect property, equipment and livestock.

Some models are indicating that a deep upper low could bring precipitation back into the area by the end of the weekend or the early part of next week along with cooler air coming down from Canada. Will keep you posted.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com