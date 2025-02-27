Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong winds return on Thursday

BILLINGS — Winds will increase again on Thursday with gusts between 50-60 mph possible from Livingston to Nye and between 45-55 mph from Big Timber to Harlowton while the rest of the area could feels gusts between 20-40 mph.

High pressure keeps dry and mostly sunny weather in place through Sunday afternoon with daytime highs mainly in the 40s and 50s (maybe a few 60s) and nighttime lows in the 20s and 30s. The warmer temperatures and sunshine will continue to cause issues for flood-prone areas as snow melts over frozen ground causing runoff. Ice jams are also a concern.

An area of deep low pressure is forecast to move up from the southwest that could bring snow early next week. A couple of inches could accumulate by Tuesday in the lower elevations while the mountains could get several inches. Still some uncertainty on this. Will keep you updated.

Chilly Canadian will cool daytime highs down early next week with temperatures in mainly in the 40s on Monday then mainly 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A warming trend is forecast to begin by Thursday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com