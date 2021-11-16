Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong winds, Falling temperatures

Gusts in excess of 50 mph possible today
Posted at 4:43 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 06:43:05-05

BILLINGS — Damaging wind gusts trailing behind a cold front could reach in excess of 50 through the afternoon in Yellowstone County as well as areas north, south and east. These winds could bring down shallow rooted trees, topple power lines and turn unsecured items in yards into dangerous projectiles. Use caution if you drive a high profile vehicle.

The winds will migrate to the eastern side of Montana on Wednesday with gusts over 40 mph possible around Miles City and Glendive.

We’ll reach our highs this morning as temperatures will fall through the day behind the cold front. Expecting most of the area to be in the 30s and 40s by the time kids get out of school.

Wednesday will be sunny and chilly, but daytime highs will warm back up into the 40s and 50s by the end of the week before dropping back down in the 30s and 40s across the weekend behind another cold front.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

