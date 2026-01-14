Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong winds, but not in the usually windy areas, ahead of a cool down

BILLINGS — Mother Nature has turned up the heat with temperatures soaring into the 50s and 60s today, nearly 20 degrees above what's typical for mid-January. But it's not just the unseasonable warmth that creates concern. Dry conditions and increasingly aggressive winds could create rapid grass fire spread around and west of Billings.

Thursday into Friday, a strong cold front slips down from Canada, pushing a wall of high winds ahead of it. Current forecasts show a 30 to 70 percent chance of winds reaching 50+ mph across much of the area, with the highest probability near the Dakotas border and along the east side of the Bighorn Mountains.

The winds will be strongest Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, with some areas potentially seeing gusts up to 60 mph. That is strong enough to knock down tree branches, create hazardous driving conditions, and rapidly spread any fires that might ignite.

Light snow will be scattered Thursday into Friday morning across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. While accumulations should remain minimal, the combination of wind and snow could create brief periods of blowing snow and reduced visibility for travel.

Winds will gradually calm Friday evening as the storm system moves east, and much cooler but more seasonable temperatures in the 20s to 40s will return Friday.

The weekend weather looks more promising, with warmer conditions building back in from the west. However, another system may bring gusty winds to eastern areas Sunday.