Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong winds and snow are suddenly followed by a warm up

Forecast Wednesday evening Dec 3, 2025
Tonight Through Thursday: Mountains and foothills west of Billings will get hit with powerful winds, especially around Livingston, Nye, Big Timber, and Harlowton. Wind gusts up to 50 mph could make driving treacherous, particularly on I-90 near Livingston. If you're traveling through these areas, expect strong crosswinds that could push vehicles around.

Friday Through Saturday: The higher elevation mountains are in for over a foot of fresh powder in places like the Beartooth, Absaroka, and Crazy Mountains. Meanwhile, lower elevations might also get some accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday, though a mix of rain and snow at times is making snow estimates harder.

Sunday Onward: A major weather pattern change is coming that will bring strong winds back to the western areas but also push temperatures up. Potential highs are in the 50s by next Tuesday. That is warm enough to melt most of the snow that falls this week.

