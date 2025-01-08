Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong winds and more snow

BILLINGS — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday afternoon for portions of central and south central Montana as strong wind gusts between 35-55 mph will cause drifting and blowing snow. Use caution while commuting.

A fast-moving clipper system will bring rain/snow showers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The mountains could pick up over 6" while generally light accumulation is anticipated in the lower elevations. Gusts between 25-40 mph will be possible behind the system Wednesday night in eastern MT. It will stay breezy to windy through the weekend with widespread gusts between 25-35 mph from time to time across the entire area.

Some snow may linger into Thursday afternoon in southeast MT, but much of the areas will see the return of dry conditions into Friday afternoon. The chance for rain enters the forecast late Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning as one of several disturbances begins to move through for the weekend. Precipitation is expected to transition to all snow Saturday and Sunday as it turns colder.

Highs will be mainly in the 30s (with a few 40s) Wednesday, 20s and 30s Thursday, 30s and 40s Friday then 20s and 30s across the weekend into Monday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens and 20s Wednesday night, single digits to teens Thursday night then teens and 20s Friday night and across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com