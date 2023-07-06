Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong winds and larger hail possible this afternoon/evening

BILLINGS — After a mostly beautiful Wednesday, we come into Thursday expecting the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening. A upper level disturbance, teaming with moisture up from the southeast, will slide through today bringing a chance of a strong winds, frequent lightning, periods of heavy rainfall, and small to large hail. The threat should move completely out of the area by late tonight.

A backdoor cold front will usher in high pressure on Friday so chances of rain will be minimal although there could be times of isolated storms rolling across the weekend during the afternoon and evenings hours mainly in the mountains and foothills as the front is expected to stall. No severe weather is anticipated.

Northwest flow will keep mainly dry conditions in place on Monday ahead of a weak Pacific wave that could kick up a few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today through Saturday, 80s Sunday and Monday, 80s/90s on Tuesday then 80s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight through Saturday night then 50s/60s Sunday night through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com