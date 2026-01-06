Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong winds along the foothills on Tuesday

BILLINGS — East of Billings, scattered wintry mix showers — including pockets of light freezing rain — will continue sliding east and taper off this morning. Mountain-wave winds will remain gusty early, ease briefly, then ramp back up this evening through Wednesday morning.

Along the western foothills, strong winds will impact I-90 from Livingston to Big Timber and US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton into Wednesday morning, with the strongest gusts near Livingston and Nye. Breezy conditions will also spread across the plains this afternoon, mainly from Billings west, then expand again Wednesday morning into the afternoon.

There is potential for another round of strong foothill winds Wednesday afternoon and evening, particularly from Big Timber to Harlowton, depending on how upper-level winds evolve. This will be something to monitor closely.

The overall pattern remains unsettled into Friday, bringing periodic light precipitation to the plains and persistent light to moderate mountain snow — most favored along the south and west slopes of the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. Daytime precipitation on the plains will mainly fall as a rain/snow mix, turning mostly snow overnight, with little to no accumulation expected outside of the foothills. The best mountain snow will be near Cooke City, where significant totals remain possible. Strong winds may reduce visibility at times due to blowing snow, making high-country travel and recreation difficult.

Looking ahead, ridging builds in for the weekend into early next week, bringing warmer and drier conditions. Highs today and Wednesday reach the mid-40s to low-50s, cool slightly Thursday and Friday, then rebound again over the weekend. With warmer temperatures, breezy winds, and limited recent precipitation, grass fire concerns increase heading into next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com