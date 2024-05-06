Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong Wind With Rain And Mountain Snow Coming Monday

BILLINGS — Much of eastern Montana and Wyoming warmed Sunday, but it was accompanied by gusty wind and clouds, and that is setting the stage for much stormier weather for our region for at least the first half of next week. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for the Bighorns, and many areas will have High Wind Watches and Warnings for several days.

We can expect increasing clouds overnight and a continued breeze as our next Pacific storm moves our direction. By Monday morning many parts of central and eastern Montana along with northern Wyoming will have stronger wind, lower elevation rain and mountain snow. Temperatures will also cool significantly from the last few days with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday won't be quite as wet, but we'll still have rain and mountain snow showers, but the wind will continue to be strong. More rain and mountain snow will move around much of Montana and Wyoming late Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as this slow-moving storm slowly exits the region. At this time, it appears we'll have warmer, quieter weather starting Friday.