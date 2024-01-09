Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong Wind Tuesday; Dangerously Cold Weather Coming

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure brought Montana and Wyoming beautiful sunshine on Tuesday, but a Pacific trough of low pressure is approaching, and that will increase our clouds, bring light snow to some areas, and deliver much stronger wind to many areas. Livingston and Big Timber can expect gusts of 55-70 mph. Please be safe!

The combination of the clouds and the wind will keep lows Wednesday morning milder, but the first of two pushes of Arctic air will arrive by Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will likely be before noon. We'll also have chances for snow, but outside of the mountains, most of the snow will be light. Prepare for much colder air now!

Thursday will be much colder than Wednesday, but that will not be the coldest air we get. Another push of Arctic air will deliver the coldest temperatures of the season thus far, and that will last from late Thursday through at least next Monday. Some highs will stay below zero, and regional lows will drop from -15 to -30. Light snow will also fall.