Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong wind, rain and thunderstorms with mountain snow

BILLINGS — A Pacific storm has moved over the northern and central Rockies, and has taken up a position over the western Dakotas, eastern Montana and eastern Wyoming. We have already had a lot of strong wind, areas of rain and thunderstorms, and much more activity is ahead. High Wind Warnings continue for most of our area through Wednesday morning.

Rain, snow and wind will continue to wrap around this slow-moving storm both Tuesday and Wednesday, with continuing showers of rain and snow and more breezes Thursday. Many areas will have the potential of 0.75"-1.50" of rain, with snow in higher elevations. The wind won't be quite as strong Wednesday, but it will still be blowing for most areas.

Through the day Thursday we can expect decreasing clouds, weakening wind, and fewer rain and mountain snow showers. A ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the northern Rockies Friday and early Saturday, but another disturbance will race from NW to SE into the northern Plains this weekend, with another chance of rain showers on Monday.