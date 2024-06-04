Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong wind gusts through Wednesday

BILLINGS — Be prepared for strong winds through Wednesday. Gusts up to 60 mph will be possible across the area, especially in the western foothills and eastern Montana. This may cause issues for those in high-profile vehicles, so use caution while driving.

Winds should ease by Wednesday afternoon, although gusts up to 60 mph will still be possible in our eastern zones closer to the state line.

High pressure will bring dry conditions Wednesday through the weekend although some models are trying to bring showers back into the forecast Saturday and Sunday, mainly in northern Wyoming.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s on Tuesday before warming into the 70s and 80s Wednesday through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com