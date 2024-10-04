Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong wind and high fire danger on Saturday

BILLINGS — A vigorous storm is making its way from the Pacific Northwest to the northern Rockies at this time, and its cold front will make its presence felt Friday night and Saturday. Only the northwest corner of the state has a good chance of rain and mountain snow from this storm, and it will bring very strong wind and higher fire danger.

High Wind Warnings will expire from west to east from Saturday morning through Saturday evening, and our region also has a Red Flag Warning through Saturday evening. You'll want to bring loose objects around your home inside, and please don't do burning of any kind with dry air and gusty wind. The wind will weaken late Saturday evening.

Once we get past Saturday, our weather will quiet significantly. We will have more sun than cloud cover from Sunday through next Wednesday, and after highs drop Saturday, we'll be well above average through next Wednesday. Another trough of low pressure will move toward our region late next week, and we can expect more clouds and cooler highs.