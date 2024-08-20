Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong to severe t'storms possible tonight & Wednesday

BILLINGS — Two waves of energy will affect Montana and Wyoming in the short term, and the first brought showers and thunderstorms to our area this afternoon, and will continue to do so through this evening. Most of Montana is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10PM Tuesday. Seeks shelter if these storms are near you.

Wednesday will begin fairly quietly, but the next wave of energy will spawn more rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, and it will once again be possible to have strong to severe thunderstorms. Our weather will be quiet and seasonable on Thursday while we are between disturbances in the northern Rockies.

A deeper trough of low pressure will move from the eastern Pacific toward our region on Friday, and it will be hotter and breezes will develop. We can expect increasing clouds late Saturday and Sunday, with gusty wind developing, and we'll have a big cooldown from the upper 80s and lower 90s to the 70s and lower 80s by Sunday.