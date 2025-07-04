Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday PM

BILLINGS — The first of two surges of rain and thunderstorms moved over Montana and Wyoming on Friday afternoon, bringing natural fireworks to the Fourth of July. There will be a second push of showers and thunderstorms this evening, but it shouldn't affect most fireworks displays. Be sure to keep an eye to the sky!

After a brief break Saturday morning, another round of rain and thunderstorms will march over the northern Rockies in the afternoon and evening. These thunderstorms will have a better chance to be strong or severe, so please be aware of your surroundings if you are out and about for the middle of the long holiday weekend.

We will round out the holiday weekend on a quieter note in Montana and Wyoming, with a much more seasonable early July day. Next week we'll have bring a warming trend as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. We will have a mix of sun and clouds next week with highs climbing into the 90s before more showers next Friday.