Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Friday

BILLINGS — Thursday has been another active weather day for Montana and Wyoming. The activity in our part of the state was more isolated today, but the northern half of Montana has had plenty of showers and thunderstorms. We can expect isolated activity this evening, but it will quiet down late tonight and early Friday.

Another wave of energy will push our way from west to east on Friday. We'll stay fairly quiet in the morning, but the late afternoon and evening will bring a line of rain and thunderstorms across eastern Montana, and some of those thunderstorms could become severe, so please keep an eye to the sky, and seek shelter if strong storms form near you.

Saturday will be a little quieter for our area, but isolated thunderstorms will be possible Saturday evening. A trough of low pressure will set up over the Pacific Northwest from Sunday through Tuesday, and that southwesterly flow will bring our area better chances for more rain, concentrated on Monday and Tuesday. It will be quieter late next week.