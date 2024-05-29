Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

BILLINGS — Showers and thunderstorms will move across the area Wednesday with strong to severe thunderstorms possible during the afternoon into the evening, especially in eastern Montana.

The main concern with these storms will be strong winds gusting 40-60 mph. Large hail and frequent lightning will also be possible. Another concern will be brief periods of heavy rainfall. Excessive rainfall could lead to flash flooding in the area.

This storm system could also bring a couple of inches of snowfall to the higher elevations of the Beartooths and Absarokas by Wednesday evening.

Thursday will remain windy with gusts in excess of 40 mph possible, especially from Big Timber to Harlowton.

By Thursday, the area will be behind a cold front so we can expect cooler temperatures on Thursday with daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s as drier conditions return to the forecast just in time for the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, daytime temperatures will warm back up into the 70s with possible 80s.

A quick look ahead to early next week shows the possibility of several disturbances jetting through, bringing a chance for daily showers and thunderstorms.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com