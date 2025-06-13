Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong to severe storms possible through the weekend

BILLINGS — Watch out for patchy fog in the area early Friday that could lead to reduced visibility during the morning commute.

A strong low will move through the area on Friday, bringing the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms from early afternoon into late evening. Wind gusts up to 65 mph and large hail will be the biggest threats. Periods of heavy rain are also possible. There is a low risk for tornado activity. Be sure to stay informed. Highs will be in the mid-70s to low 80s.

A chance of strong to severe storms remains on Saturday and Sunday as the region will stay under the influence of unsettled weather through the middle of next week, as several disturbances will sweep through, bringing a chance of daily showers and thunderstorms. Be sure to stay up to date on the weather if you plan to be outside during this Father's Day weekend.

High elevation snowmelt will continue to keep rivers and streams running high, but no flooding is expected.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s and 80s on Saturday, mainly 80s on Sunday, 70s on Monday and Tuesday, then 70s and 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com