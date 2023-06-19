Q2 Billings Area Weather: A stormy Monday ahead

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure to our northwest combined with a surge of Pacific moisture will cause it to be a bumpy start to the week with a chance of severe storms this afternoon into the evening mainly east and southeast of Yellowstone county. Damaging wind, large hail, frequent lightning, and periods of heavy rainfall will be possible.

Rain showers will continue across the area on Tuesday as cooler brings temperatures down. It could get cold enough tomorrow night that the upper levels of the Beartooths/Absarokas could get a little bit of wet snow accumulation. (Some models indicate it could happen tonight, too. )

A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms returns on Wednesday then we get a break on Thursday before a better chance of stormy weather returns on Friday and Saturday. We'll have to keep an eye out for the possibility of any strong to severe weather threats.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s today, 50s/60s tomorrow, mainly 70s on Wednesday then 60s/70s Thursday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s tonight, 40s tomorrow night then 40s/50s Wednesday night through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com