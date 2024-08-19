Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong to severe storms possible on Monday

BILLINGS — Expecting a mostly warmer-than-average week ahead with daytime temperatures hovering in the 80s and 90s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Wednesday and Thursday look to be the coolest days with near seasonal or slightly warmer-than-average afternoon highs. There will be a chance of daily showers and thunderstorms through the week.

Shortwave energy will tap into a decent amount of monsoonal moisture on Monday, bringing a threat of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening across the entire area with gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail the main concerns. Heavy rain will also be possible.

High pressure begins to build in on Tuesday, but there remains a threat of severe storms in eastern Montana. Again, strong winds will be the primary concern.

A cold front passes through mid-week, bringing slightly cooler daytime temperatures with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° on Wednesday then mid 80s on Thursday. This will also help keep rain chances at a minimum for the rest of the week with only spotty showers expected.

Some models are indicating a nice cooldown Sunday into early next week with highs topping out in the mid 70s to low 80s. There is still some uncertainty with this. Stay tuned.

