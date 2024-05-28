Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong to severe storms most likely east of Billings Wednesday

BILLINGS — A cold front is bringing an increasing chance of strong to severe storms Wednesday. Wind is the biggest severe threat.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service is favoring extreme eastern Montana for the best potential for winds of 60 mph or more around storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. There are indications that a few strong to severe storms may develop as far west as a Roundup to Billings line.

There is a small risk for flash flooding from Wednesday’s thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, with stronger storms producing up to 1.5 inches of rainfall over small areas. Small hail is possible with storms and frequent lightning.

A half inch of rain is possible with any cells. Stay weather and water aware this week, especially if you have plans along waterways.

Expect storms to develop west of Billings as early as mid-morning and could hit Billings anytime from lunch time forward. Eastern Montana will warm to the mid-to-lower 80s before storms develop later in the afternoon and evening.

Another wave of rain and thunderstorms is possible by the evening hours.