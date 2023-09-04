Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong storms possible today with heavy rain and cooler temperatures

BILLINGS — A cold front making its way through the area is going to bring daytime temperatures down significantly today with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will spread across the area with the heaviest rainfall (up to 2") expected south and east of Yellowstone Count through tonight/early tomorrow morning. Some storms could turn strong to severe with damaging wind and large hail possible along and east of a line from Glendive to Lodge Grass down to just west of Sheridan. Stay weather aware!

High pressure behind the front will bring dry conditions in tomorrow although isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop up over the mountains.

Expecting to stay mainly dry through Friday with only a few daily isolated showers possible. A clipper system may push through Saturday and bring a better chance of showers and cooler temperatures across the weekend especially in eastern Montana.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s/70s today, 70s tomorrow then 70s/80s for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight and tomorrow night then mainly 50s though the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com