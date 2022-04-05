Q2 Billings Area Weather: Strong crosswinds continue today

BILLINGS — The crosswinds will continue to be very strong today as a High Wind Warning remains in effect across the Q2 viewing area.

Latest timeline and peak gusts:

Areas along and west of a line from Lewistown to Cody: 60-75 mph Through late afternoon

Roundup to Billings/Hardin to Sheridan: 55-70 mp Through this evening

Areas along a line and east from Miles City to Gillette: 50-65 mph Through tomorrow morning

A strong area of low pressure sliding across southern Canada will swing down into North Dakota later today giving a chance at a couple inches of snow in eastern/southeastern MT this evening through tomorrow. With strong winds still in place, blowing snow will be a concern Tuesday night through Wednesday impacting travel. Some localized spots could even experience whiteout conditions.

It will be colder with highs in the 40s and 50s today and Wednesday before high pressure brings calmer, drier, and warmer conditions Thursday and especially Friday when daytime highs could hit the mid 70s.

Another cold front is projected to sweep through on Saturday bringing more rain, snow, and wind. This will cool daytime highs down into the 60s on Saturday then the 40s on Sunday. Also keeping an eye on a possible winter storm early next week. Still too early to give specifics, though.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s through Thursday night, 30s and 40s Friday night then 20 and 30s across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com