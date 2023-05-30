Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stormy weather ramping up again

BILLINGS — We'll have a slightly better chance of more widely scattered showers today with southwest flow pulling in more Pacific moisture. Isolated thunderstorms with strong winds, brief heavy rain, lightning, and small hail will also be possible.

We'll start to see an uptick in rain chances by Wednesday evening out ahead of a cold front that will move through on Thursday bringing a better chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. This storm system could also bring a hefty amount of rain to the area especially on Thursday. 1-3" of rainfall is possible (especially west of Billings) by Monday. Let's keep an eye on the possibility of strong to severe weather with this system, too.

A chance for rain and storms will remain through the weekend. The cold front will also bring cooler temperatures for the area as we head into the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today and tomorrow, mainly 70s on Thursday, 60s/70s Friday through the weekend then mainly 70s on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s through the weekend.

