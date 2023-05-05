Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stormy weather for the weekend

BILLINGS — A deep area of low pressure will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area today. Not expecting any severe weather, but some isolated storms could turn strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and periods of heavy rain. Billings could pick up half an inch of rain through tomorrow morning. Localized flooding is possible in poor drainage areas.

This storm system will also bring cooler temperatures over the next several days.

A chance for showers and some thunderstorm activity will remain with us through the weekend.

Chances will lessen Monday and Tuesday ahead of what could be another storm system bringing a better chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday.

The Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns could pick up several inches of snow Friday through Tuesday.

With the warmer than average temperatures along with rain affecting snow melt this week, flood prone areas will need to monitor the possibility of faster flowing and rising streams and rivers.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today, mainly 60s across the weekend, 60s/70s Monday through Wednesday then 60s on Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s/50s tonight, 30s/40s across the weekend, mainly 40s Monday night and Tuesday night then 40s/50s Wednesday night and Thursday night.

