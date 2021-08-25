Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stormy weather

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Starting to see moisture stream in today, plus there will be an uptick in instability so isolated thunderstorms will be possible later in the afternoon into this evening moving west to east.

Although it may be a little thicker, expecting light surface smoke today so air quality should be fair for most of the day.

Several disturbances will ripple through over the next couple of days bringing daily showers and thunderstorms to the area. Some storms could turn severe Thursday afternoon into the evening east of a line from near Havre down to Greybull. Gusty winds up to 60 mph and quarter size hail will be the main concerns.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will drop through by that night. Will hold on to a chance of showers through Saturday morning.

Highs will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s today, upper 70s to mid 80s tomorrow then low to upper 70s Friday through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s through early next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

