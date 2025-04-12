Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stormy through Saturday night, Windy on Sunday

BILLINGS — There is a MARGINAL RISK (1 OUT OF 5) of severe thunderstorms on Saturday between 3 PM and 9 PM for portions of south-central and eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. The main threats will be wind gusts up to 60 MPH and small hail. Brief downpours are also possible. Weak thunderstorms are possible across the rest of the region. Thunderstorm chances will decrease Saturday night as winds increase overnight with gusts between 35-45 MPH. Southeast Montana may experience stronger winds between 40-55 MPH on Sunday afternoon.

As a low-pressure system moves from northeast Montana into North Dakota on Sunday, there will be a 50-60% chance of precipitation, including a rain/snow mix in east-central Montana. Daytime highs will be cooler, in the 40s and low 50s.

Warmer and dry conditions are on tap for early next week as high pressure builds in. Daytime highs will reach into the 70s on Tuesday ahead of cooler and wetter weather starting on Wednesday. A system moving down from Canada could bring over a foot of snow across the mountains and foothills through Friday morning. While precipitation will be mostly rain in the lower elevations, some snow accumulation is possible during the overnight and morning hours.

Looking ahead to next weekend, conditions look to be dry, but there is some uncertainty as to where the temperatures will warm up. Right now, models are spread between staying in the 50s or pushing into the 70s. We'll keep you posted.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com