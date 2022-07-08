BILLINGS — Seeing that the environment aloft has been given a good working over the last few days, the areas potentially affected by strong to severe storms has lessened a bit today. Still, there is a MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk of strong to severe thunderstorms between 3 PM – Midnight especially north of Billings. There is a low risk of tornado activity in eastern-northeastern MT.

Gusty winds up to 60 mph, quarter size hail, lightning, and periods of heavy rainfall with some flooding possible. Colder air pushing through by tomorrow night will also give the area a chance of isolated severe storms late Saturday afternoon into the evening then again late Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Expect warmer temperatures today and tomorrow with some spots getting downright hot. Stay hydrated if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time.

The colder air mentioned above will help cool temperatures back down to more seasonal Sunday and Monday before we see another warm-up in the middle of next week. We could be staring down 100°.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today and tomorrow, 80s Sunday and Monday then 80s/90s Tuesday through Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com