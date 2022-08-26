Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stormy and warmer

BILLINGS — Low pressure moves east across the Canada-Montana border today bringing more showers and thunderstorms to the area. Some storms could turn strong to severe in eastern Montana. Gusty winds up to 60 mph, quarter-size hail and periods of heavy rainfall will be possible with these storms.

Another quick shot of energy could kick up more showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but less moisture aloft will limit the chance for heavy rainfall.

Cooler air filters in briefly on Sunday before the start of a warm-up on Monday. Daytime highs in the 90s could come by Tuesday as conditions turn hot and very dry.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, 80s/90s on Saturday, 70s on Sunday, 80s on Monday then 80s/90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

