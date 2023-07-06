Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storms Thursday evening and warming in the coming days

BILLINGS — Strong to severe thunderstorms have been active Thursday afternoon and evening. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, and some areas have seen heavy rain and localized flooding is possible.

The most active weather will remain in southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming and taper off Thursday evening. As conditions ease, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s to mainly mid-50s by early Friday.

Temperatures are on track to gradually rise through early next week when many of the highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Hit-and-miss storms are possible almost any day, but some strong storms are expected mainly in northern Wyoming Saturday afternoon and evening.

Another round of of possible thunderstorms could develop Tuesday / Wednesday next week. Check back for details and updates.