Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storms then a cooldown

BILLINGS — We'll be tracking a dynamic severe weather system Tuesday afternoon into the evening with the potential for gusty winds up to 65 mph and quarter-sized hail being the main threats. Periods of heavy rainfall will also be possible. Just how much rain will we get? Models differ but much of the region could receive at least 1" by Thursday morning. Excessive rainfall could lead to flash flooding through Wednesday. This will depend on the track of the low pressure system. Tuesday's highs will range from the 70s west to the 90s east.

A cold front attached to the low will cool temperatures enough to bring a chance of up to 6" of mountain snowfall above 9000 feet Tuesday night through Wednesday. Due to the winter conditions, the Beartooth Highway will temporarily close Tuesday at 1 PM. Check MDOT and WYDOTfor more details.

The cold front will also bring cooler temperatures to the rest of the area with daytime highs ranging from the 50s west to the 80s east on Wednesday. Daily highs will then generally be in the 60s and 70s through early next week.

Wednesday will also be quite windy as winds wrap around the exiting low with gusts 35 to 50 mph (if not stronger) expected. Winds will decrease as the low moves northeast into Canada by Thursday morning.

Weaker energy trailing behind the low will keep a slight chance of showers in the forecast across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com