Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storms still popping...for now

BILLINGS — It is the same story about heavy rain— possible flooding and stronger storms Wednesday evening. But we start writing a new chapter after that.

Thunderstorms continue Wednesday evening. Heavy rainfall could once again lead to flooding, especially in areas that have saturated soils.

A Flood Watch remains active Wednesday evening for Yellowstone County and the surrounding counties through the evening. But the chances of flooding ease up in the coming days.

Thursday looks fairly quiet with isolated storms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with the warmest reading east of Billings.

A high-pressure ridge builds on Friday and drier air moves to the region for the weekend. Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the mountains. Highs will be mainly in the 80s with some low 90s expected, especially later in the weekend.

By late Monday, a trough moving across Canada will bring enough energy to increase precipitation chances for showers and storms early next week. This could affect your July 4th plans, so watch for updates.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the 80s, increasing to mid 80s to low 90s for the weekend. Temperatures will decrease early next week with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s Monday and in the 70s on Tuesday for Independence Day.