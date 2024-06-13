Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storms possible Friday, and check out the early week cool down

BILLINGS — After hitting our warmest temperatures so far in 2024 this week, we'll see a big cool down by early next week. That shift in the weather could bring some heavy rain and mountain snow.

Thursday is looking like a quiet weather day, with lighter winds across much of the region and highs in the 70s to low 80s. Ahead of a cold front Friday, temperatures will peak, hitting well into the 80s, and low 90s are reachable, especially east of Billings.

By Friday afternoon and evening, the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms exists, especially in eastern Montana closer to the Dakotas. Showers or thunderstorms are possible anywhere in the area, but the eastern plains have the potential for heavier rain, gusty winds and hail.

By the end of the weekend, a deep trough of low-pressure splits across the area, bringing the potential for substantially cooler temperatures. Sunday should be somewhat cooler with highs in the 70s for Father's Day, but then hitting the 50s and 60s for highs by Monday and Tuesday.

While the forecast details for the early part of next week are extremely unclear, hazards could include heavy rain, mountain snow, and/or strong winds. Check back for updates.