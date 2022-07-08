Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storms don't disappear but fade away

BILLINGS — As a high pressure ridge builds in across southern Montana and northern Wyoming, storms will be deflected to our west and north Friday evening and again on Saturday. But a a few isolated storms could still develop.

The ridge will also continue to push temperatures to the upper 80s to upper 90s Saturday afternoon. A 100+ degree reading in northern Wyoming is reachable.

The ridge breaks down behind a cold front moving through Saturday night through Sunday morning. That allows at least the threat of a few showers or thunderstorms around the area by Sunday afternoon.

High temperatures are in the 80s Sunday and Monday, but peak well in the 90s to 100s by the middle of the week.