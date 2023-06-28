Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storms decrease but do not disappear

BILLINGS — Thunderstorms have been strong with heavy rain in areas Tuesday afternoon and evening, and will continue Wednesday. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding, especially in areas that have saturated soils.

As drier air moves in under high pressure, temperatures will warm closer to seasonal averages. Highs will be mainly in the 70 from Billings westward on Wednesday with low 80s common to the east.

Expect mainly 80s widespread and even a few low 90s east of Billings by the weekend. For Monday and Independence Day on Tuesday, an upper-level trough moving east across Canada may supply enough energy to increase scattered shower and thunderstorm chances.