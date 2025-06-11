Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storms could turn strong to severe on Wednesday

BILLINGS — Showers and thunderstorms are likely by Wednesday midday through the evening as a stronger disturbance moves in. Some storms may become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and heavy downpours that could contain excessive rainfall. Small hail cannot be ruled out either. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Active weather conditions will continue on Thursday and through the weekend as several shortwaves sweep through the region over the next several days, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. A few strong to severe storms could pop up again on Friday and through the weekend.

High elevation snowmelt will increase river and stream flows over the next couple of days (maybe longer), but no flooding is expected at this time.

Daytime highs on Thursday will briefly cool to the 60s and 70s before warming to the 70s and 80s on Friday and through early next week. Nightly lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com