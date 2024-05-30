Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storms are woven between warmer and drier days ahead

BILLINGS — A series of disturbances keep temperatures flexing from mild to warm. The wind, rain and a chance for thunderstorms will come and go.

Overall, temperatures will be warmer Friday afternoon compared to Thursday and the winds lighter. Highs will be mainly mid-60s to low 70s with isolated rain showers, and it remains breezy, especially near the mountain foothills.

Saturday looks mainly warm and dry with most highs in the 70s. But by Sunday afternoon, another round of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms is possible.

Monday warms up again with more 70s. But by Monday afternoon and evening, the best chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms develops for the coming week.

If the current pattern holds, highs will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s for several days starting Wednesday.