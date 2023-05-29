Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storm potential increases through the work week

BILLINGS — Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms chances increase this week from Wednesday through Friday. Hail and strong wind gusts will be possible with the severe thunderstorms.

Isolated to scattered general thunderstorms will develop Tuesday and Wednesday over eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Most of the lows will range from the upper 40s to 50s and highs make it to 75 to 85 for most of the lower elevations.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico gives us the fuel we need starting Wednesday afternoon and evening, and the other components we need to trigger thunderstorms come together as well. By Thursday and Friday, areas of heavy rain and possible larger hail and damaging winds are possible.

Temperatures start to back off as the rain potential increase by especially Friday when many of the highs could stay in 60s to mid-70s. Flooding in low lying areas becomes a concern Thursday and Friday.

Since there are still a few days before the significant changes are expected, details will become clearer and overall changes in the forecast are possible. Keep checking back!

