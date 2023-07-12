Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storm exit; quiet weather to follow for now

BILLINGS — Tuesday afternoon and evening was busy with strong to severe storms. A shift to a quieter weather pattern starts Wednesday.

Drier air pushes in from the northwest on Wednesday for just isolated weak showers over the plains and thunderstorms will be isolated and confined to the mountains and foothills.

As upper winds shift to the northwest on Thursday, we will see an increase in general thunderstorms. Temperatures will be near seasonal levels with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A high pressure ridge will build into our area starting Sunday bringing warmer and drier conditions will persist through most of the coming week. Weak disturbances in the upper levels will bring isolated chances for rain.

The best chances for rain will be Monday night as the ridge starts to break down, but even then the percentages look fairly low.

High temperatures will be in the 80s through the early past of the weekend and reach the 90s Sunday through Tuesday for much of the area.