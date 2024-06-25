Q2 Billings Area Weather: Storm chances build through Thursday

BILLINGS — There is at least a slight chance of thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. That chance peaks on Thursday with the most widespread and strongest storms.

Isolated storms will pop up mainly near the mountains Tuesday evening. Overnight temperatures slipped down mainly into the 50s to around 60 degrees and afternoon highs on Wednesday will hit the 80s to low 90s.

By Wednesday afternoon and evening, the threat of thunderstorms will cover a larger area. But we'll only see a few isolated pop-up thunderstorms and the risk of severe weather is low.

The amount of moisture in the atmosphere increases quite a bit by Thursday afternoon and temperatures warm to the 80s and 90s. The risk of strong severe storms increases. The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service is putting the highest risk in areas from Forsyth toward the Dakotas.

The biggest threat with storms Thursday afternoon and evening will be wind and hail. Pockets of heavy rain are also possible.

Friday will be noticeably cooler, with highs dropping to the 70s and overnight temperatures to the 40s. Expect a few isolated storms and periods of wind.

There will be some ups and downs in the temperatures over the weekend and early next week, with the risk of showers and thunderstorms popping up in the afternoons and evenings.