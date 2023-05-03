Q2 Billings Area Weather: Still very warm but now add thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Sandwiched between two areas of low pressure, our high-pressure ridge remains firmly across the Rocky Mountain West. That means continued warmer-than-average temperatures through Thursday.

Expect a mild overnight with temperatures in the 40s to around 50 early Wednesday morning. A few clouds will develop through the day on Wednesday as more moisture streams in under a more southwesterly flow.

Scattered isolated showers and thunderstorms will stay mainly closer to the mountains Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures again will be well above seasonal averages, hitting 70s to low 80s through south-central Montana and northern Wyoming.

Thursday shapes up much the same during the day, as again temperatures will hit 70s to 80s. But as the ridge continues to slip slowly to the east, the risk of showers and thunderstorms starts to move into the plains by Thursday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will trend cooler through the weekend but still stay at or warmer than average. Friday is the best chance of rain with scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs mainly in the 60s.

Afternoon readings will range from the upper 50s to the low 70s from Friday through the middle of next week. Low 60s is average for high temperatures this time of the year.

Severe thunderstorms are not expected, but small hail and wind around storms will be common. The biggest concern is areas of heavy rain developing over mountain snowpack that could increase runoff. This could cause some localized flooding.