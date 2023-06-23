Q2 Billings Area Weather: Still on track for heavy rain and possible flooding

BILLINGS — A strong system will move into the northern Rockies Friday and Saturday producing widespread showers and thunderstorms. There will be a risk for strong thunderstorms, with hail and high winds Friday afternoon and evening.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible in far southeast Montana and in Sheridan County, Wyoming. Thunderstorms could produce large hail up to golf ball size and maximum wind speeds of 60 to 80 mph, in addition to heavy rain and flooding.

There is also a risk of heavy rainfall with the showers and storms that could produce potential flooding. One to two inches of rain can be expected scattered around the area with three to five inches possible with heavy downpours.

This could lead to flash flooding, especially considering how saturated the soils already are. A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire area through early Sunday morning. Storm details will continue to become clearer with time, so check back for updates.