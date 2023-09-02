Q2 Billings Area Weather: Still on track for a cool, wet Labor Day

BILLINGS — We remain on track for Labor Day to be a cool, wet, and cloudy day. But the warm hangs in there for most for one more day on Sunday,

After a very warm, dry and breezy Saturday, mild temperatures remain overnight through Sunday afternoon despite increasing clouds. Morning temperatures will be mainly 55 to 65 and Sunday afternoon will reach the 80s west of Billings to the upper 90s to the east.

Afternoon winds will once again kick up on Sunday, but not as gusty as Saturday afternoon. Still, use caution with anything a might create a spark and use caution with fire.

By Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms will develop west of Billings and spread eastward through Labor Day. Highs Monday will range from the 60s west of Billings to the 80s in the eastern plains.

Rain is expected to be heavy in places, with much of the area expected to get 1/3 to 1.5 inches of rain. A few areas may see 2 inches between late Sunday and Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week is drier and levels of to the 70s to low 80s for highs.