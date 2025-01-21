Q2 Billings Area Weather: Still cold but getting warmer

BILLINGS — A High Wind Warning is in effect through Tuesday evening in the Beartooth Foothills, Livingston, Nye, Big Timber, and Harlowton with gusts 65-75 mph possible. Be on the lookout for blowing snow. Use caution if you're driving a high profile vehicle. You may want to consider delaying travel. Daytime highs will be getting warmer with some areas pushing above the freezing mark Tuesday. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s through Friday before cooling to the teens and 20s across the weekend.

Several pulses of energy will move through Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a chance of snow along with gusty winds between 30-45 mph across the area. A few inches of snow will be possible in areas east of Billings where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect. Blowing snow will be possible so reduced visibility could be an issue. Another cold front is forecast to move through Friday into Saturday. This will cool temperatures down again (not as cold this time) and bring a chance for more snow. 2" or more could fall from Billings to Sheridan and areas south and west.

Nighttime lows will be in the teens and 20s on Tuesday night, single digits and teens on Wednesday night, teens and 20s on Thursday night then single digits to teens on Friday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com