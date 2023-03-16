Q2 Billings Area Weather: Still chilly leading up to spring

BILLINGS — Temperatures continue to remain at or cooler than average through the extended period. Showers take a break until the middle of next week.

Snow showers lingered into Thursday afternoon and early evening, and as they diminish, a drier weather pattern starts to involved. A few flurries will remain across Southeast Montana Thursday evening and tapers off as the system moves East Friday.

Temperatures overnight should drop down into the teens and 20s and most places, with maybe some single digits around Livingston and in northeastern Montana. Friday afternoon highs will be in the 20s close to the Dakotas, with lower 40s possible from Billings to the West.

Friday night through Saturday morning could be especially chilly, with areas of Eastern Montana reaching the single digits above and below zero, and single digits in teens elsewhere.

Sunday looks like the warmest day in the short-term, is highs with the 40s to low 50s… Which is close to average this time of the year. The chance of rain and snow increases toward the middle of the week with scattered showers expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs return to the 30s and 40s starting Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the teens and 20s starting Sunday morning.