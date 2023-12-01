Q2 Billings Area Weather: Still chilly, but getting warmer

BILLINGS — Welcome to December and the first day of Meteorological Winter!

Pacific moisture will start to pump into the area today bringing a chance of mountain snow. As that moisture continues to stream in, daily snow showers in the mountains are expected through early next. The heaviest snow is projected Saturday night into Sunday with 8" to up to 1 foot possible in areas around Cooke City. Little to no accumulation is expected in the lower elevations although there is a slight chance for rain or a wintry mix Saturday through Monday in Billings.

Wind Advisories will be in effect at times Saturday through Monday along the western foothills as gusts up to 60 mph (if not stronger) will be possible. Winds will spread across the rest of the Q2 viewing area Sunday into Monday.

A warming trend begins as early as today with some temperatures climbing back into the 40s across the weekend. A stronger warm up kicks in starting Monday with a highs in the 50s and maybe even some 60s by the middle of next week.

Keeping an eye on the possibility of another system coming in by Thursday of next week bringing a chance for more snow and rain to the area.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s through tomorrow, mainly 40s on Sunday, 40s/50s Monday, 50s on Tuesday then 50s/60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Lows will be in the 20s tonight, 20s/30s tomorrow night, 30s Sunday and Monday nights, 30s/40s Tuesday and Wednesday nights then 20s/30s on Thursday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

