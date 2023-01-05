Q2 Billings Area Weather: Steady temperatures for the time being

BILLINGS — For the most part, a dry and warmer than average forecast. But there are always a few details.

Fog does not return for most of the area Wednesday night thanks to some wind and dry air. But fog is likely in in northeast Montana and North Dakota that will be dense some low lying areas.

Expect 35 to 45 mph gusts around Livingston and Nye. Winds will continue Thursday and Thursday night, but with gusts mainly 35 mph or less along the foothills.

High temperatures Thursday will peak in the upper 20s in the eastern plains to lower 40s along the foothills west of Billings. Lows will range from single digits to around 20 degrees.

A chance of snow showers develops west of Billings by late Thursday night and shifts scattered light rain or snow showers to the plains Friday. Area mountains could pick up an inch or two.

There is the potential for fog in southeast Montana early Friday. Temperatures Friday will climb to above normal through at least early next week. Lows will be mainly in the upper teens to upper 20s with highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

Reaching 50 degrees in a few places early next week is not out of the question.