Q2 Billings Area Weather: Steady in the days ahead...then warmer

BILLINGS — Behind a cold front, Wednesday temperatures dropped generally 5 to 10 degrees compared to earlier this week. Gusty winds are decreasing but the temperatures will hold steady for several days.

Wind highlighted Tuesday's weather, but decreased after sunset. Breezy periods will continue to pop up in the next week.

Some showers are possible Thursday and again by Friday night or Saturday but any accumulations will be light.

Lows will stay in the 20s to low 30s and highs in the 40s to mid-50s through Saturday. Most temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer starting Sunday through at least the middle of next week.