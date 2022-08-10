Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stays hot but thunderstorms will pop up

BILLINGS — As the amount of moisture in atmosphere builds with 90-something afternoon highs, pop-up thunderstorms develop. These storms can produce pockets of heavy rain.

The amount of available moisture in the atmosphere to create showers and storms is increasing and well above average. While the threat of severe storms is limited, we will see storms try to develop off the mountains in the afternoons and evenings through the weekend.

These storms will not last long but have the potential to create quick heavy rains. This could lead to localized rises in creeks and streams, or street flooding. Visibility will also change quickly if you find yourself under one of these cells, and outdoor projects or gatherings could get soaked in a hurry.

Morning temperatures on Thursday will be warm, starting in the upper 60s to low 70s. Expect highs mainly in the mid-80s to mid-90s depending on location.