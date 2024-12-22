Q2 Billings Area Weather: Staying mild on Sunday, but the wind will be stronger

BILLINGS — It is said that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. Winter began Saturday morning in Montana and Wyoming and it was much more like a lamb than a lion this year. High clouds are moving our way as a disturbance approaches, but it will be fairly quiet tonight. Rain and snow will move over northern Montana tonight and Sunday.

There is the potential for freezing rain in far northern and eastern Montana through early Sunday afternoon. Amounts will be light, but it will be just enough to make roads there slick, so be careful. Elsewhere, Sunday will be a milder than average early winter day, but the wind will be stronger than it was Saturday and it will be slightly cooler.

Several more small disturbances will move our way through next week. The first will bring limited amounts of rain and snow Monday, the next will arrive late Christmas Eve and early Christmas Day, but the snow will be limited to the mountains and it will be light. Western Montana will have a better chance of rain and snow next Friday and Saturday, too.